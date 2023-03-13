The governor of the island of Bali proposes to stop issuing visas to Russians and Ukrainians upon arrival

The governor of the Indonesian island of Bali Wayan Koster proposed to stop issuing visas upon arrival to tourists from Russia and Ukraine.

The Jakarta Post writes about it.

He sent a corresponding proposal to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

"I wrote a letter to the ministry with a request to cancel the visa regime for Russians and Ukrainians," Koster noted at a briefing on March 12.

The governor of Bali justified his decision by the fact that he received reports of "bad behavior" and alleged criminal activities of Russian and Ukrainian tourists on the island.