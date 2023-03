On the morning of March 13, the Russians shelled the village of Solonchaky in the Kutsurub community (Mykolaiv region).

This was reported to the State Emergency Service of the region.

Ammunition and their debris hit a private residential building and destroyed it.

The rescuers retrieved the bodies of the dead man and woman from under the rubble. Their seven-year-old son was hospitalized with injuries. Two more people were injured.