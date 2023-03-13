The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 102 attacks and destroyed 710 invaders

The Russian occupiers continue their attempts to surround Bakhmut, as well as to break through the defenses in the area of Kreminna, Avdiivka, and Maryinka.

This was reported in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Despite significant losses, the Russians continue to advance in the direction of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Maryinka, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 102 attacks over the past day.

In the area of Kupyansk and Kreminna, the enemy is trying to break through the defense of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, unsuccessfully attacked in the areas of Dvorichna, Nevske, Chervonpopivka, Kreminna, Dibrova, Bilohorivka, and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the area of Bakhmut, the enemy does not stop trying to capture the city, the defenders fought back near Vasyukivka, Minkivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and Ivanivske.

Also, the invaders unsuccessfully advanced in Kamyanka, Avdiivka, Vodyane, Severne, Pershotravneve, Maryinka, and Pobyeda districts.

The Defense Forces destroyed 710 Russian invaders, eight tanks and four artillery systems over the past day.