Over the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 92 attacks by the Russian army and destroyed 1,090 invaders

The Russian occupiers continue to storm Bakhmut and advance in the area of Maryinka and Avdiyivka.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine based on the results of March 11.

The occupiers concentrated their main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions.

Defense forces repelled 92 Russian attacks in these directions.

On the Kupyansk and Lymansk directions, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy did not stop attacking Bakhmut. 15 settlements were damaged by the shelling of the occupiers.

On the Avdiivka, Maryinka, and Shakhtarsk directions, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance in the direction of the settlements of Kamianka, Severna, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, and Maryinka of the Donetsk region.

The enemy continues to defend itself in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions.

The operational situation remained stable in the Volyn, Polissia, Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out six strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. Units of missile forces and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit four areas of concentration of enemy personnel, one warehouse and two places of deployment of enemy EW stations.

Total combat losses of the enemy: