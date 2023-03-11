“The word ʼridiculousʼ is not enough to describe this hypocrisy.” The MFA reacted to the refusal to allow Zelensky to speak at the Oscars

The Minister of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Dmytro Kuleba called it hypocrisy the refusal to allow the President Volodymyr Zelensky to speak at the Oscars film award ceremony.

Kuleba stated this in an interview with the German newspaper Bild.

"I think that if the film All Quiet on the Western Front wins the Oscar award for the best foreign film, but President Zelensky, who leads a country at war — waging the biggest war since the Second World War in Europe — will not be allowed to speak at Oscars, then you will not find a better example of hypocrisy of top managers and producers in the film industry," noted Kuleba.

"The word ridiculous is not enough to describe this hypocrisy. I do not question the quality of this film. Iʼm just saying, people, if youʼre going to award a war movie and donʼt realize that when youʼre drinking champagne and wearing nice clothes and diamonds and donʼt want to hear a real war story happening right here and now, something is wrong with you," the minister added.