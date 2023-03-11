The Ministry of Internal Affairs: In Ukraine, the number of crimes has decreased by 10% compared to the pre-war period

In Ukraine, if compared with the beginning of 2022, the number of crimes decreased by 10%.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko during a telethon on March 11.

In addition, the number of thefts (looting) decreased by 40%. Now this indicator is 90 thousand.

At the same time, the number of car thefts increased — "because the enemy was here and took our cars away", a similar situation with murders. The number of fraud cases has also increased in Ukraine, but here, as Klymenko noted, the disclosure of cases has also increased.