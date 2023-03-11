Russia shelled Kherson again. Three people were killed

The Russian army is shelling Kherson again, reported the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

According to preliminary data, a projectile hit a car on the Mykolaiv highway, and a fire started. Fragments of enemy ammunition wounded two people. One of the victims died on the spot.

As of 12:24 p.m., three people were killed and two more people were injured. Emergency services continue to work on site. The regional prosecutorʼs office showed photos of the consequences of the Russian shelling: