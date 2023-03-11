Representatives of the Red Cross visited places of detention of prisoners in Donetsk and Horlivka

During the last month, representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) visited places of detention of Ukrainian prisoners in temporarily occupied Donetsk and Horlivka. Now they are trying to get to the prisoners in Luhansk region.

This was reported in the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

They also noted that Ukraine does not know the place of detention of all "Azov" fighters, since after the terrorist attack in Olenivka, they were transported to different camps and kept in isolation. Therefore, less information about "Azov" fighters comes from those who returned from Russian captivity.

The Ukrainian side is still looking for a third country that could mediate in the exchange of "Azov" fighters.

"We have certain hopes for Turkey, because this country has real leverage over the Russian Federation. In addition, there was already a precedent for Ankaraʼs participation in the exchange," the Coordination Headquarters noted.