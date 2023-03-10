In Estonia, the police detained a politician who traveled to occupied Donetsk and Mariupol before the elections

In Estonia, law enforcement officers detained the founder of the "Together" party, Ivo Peterson. Before the parliamentary elections, he went to occupied Donetsk and Mariupol.

ERR writes about it.

In addition to Peterson, law enforcement officers detained two other men. They are suspected of "creating a network against the Republic of Estonia."

Two detainees have Estonian citizenship, one Russian.

Peterson himself repeatedly spoke in support of Russia, and before the elections he visited occupied Donetsk and Mariupol. He said that a Russian "charity organization" helped him with the visit. His party "Together" refuses to be officially registered, so in the last elections in March 2023, his political force went together with the United Left Party of Estonia, which represents the Russian minority. They won a little more than 2% of the vote and did not make it to the parliament.