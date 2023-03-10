SE “Antonov” official and his lawyer are suspected of embezzling UAH 18 million

The law enforcement officers informed the ex-manager of SE "Antonov" and the director of the bar association about the suspicion of embezzlement of more than 18 million hryvnias.

According to the investigation, in July 2018, within the scope of the contract for the provision of legal services, the bar association was supposed to help SEAntonov collect debts from the bankrupt JSC Brokbusinessbank, part of which was secured by a mortgage. In December 2018, the building was handed over to SE "Antonov" as a partial debt recovery.

According to the concluded contract, the lawyersʼ fee was supposed to be 5% of the value of the transferred but unrealized property. Instead, the then director of legal affairs of SE "Antonov", in collusion with the director of the bar association, agreed to an inflated amount of payment for services — almost 10% of the estimated value of the building (overpayment of about 7 million hryvnias).

In May 2021, the non-residential building was transferred to the management of another state body to comply with the laws of Ukraine and government orders. At that time, it was already worth more than 212 million hryvnias.

For this amount, the own debt obligations of SE "Antonov" to the state were written off. Subsequently, the then director of legal affairs of the Antonov State Enterprise, in collusion with the director of the bar association, illegally agreed to pay an additional UAH 11 million to the law firm as a result of the transfer of the building.

The High Anto-Corruption Court of Ukraine seized these funds.