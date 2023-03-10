Britain and France will jointly train Ukrainian marines

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, agreed to organize joint training of Ukrainian marines.
Both leaders announced this at a joint press conference broadcast by Sky News.
Among other things, Macron said that Paris and London are doing everything possible to prevent a full-scale war in Ukraine from spreading to other parts of the world.
"We have decided on specific joint actions regarding the training of the Ukrainian military and high-tech segments," he added.
"We agreed to train Ukrainian marines, helping Ukraine gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield and win this war," Sunak said.
Also, as previously announced, the leaders of Britain and France agreed to cooperate in the development of high-precision strike weapons to combat the Russian threat.