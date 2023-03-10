The MP Dmytro Isaenko tried to take possession of land in Kyiv. He was declared of the suspicion

The National Anti-corruption Bureau (NABU) declared the suspicion to the MP who tried to take possession of an 8-hectare plot of land in Kyiv.

NABU reported this on March 10, and "Babel" sources report that it is Dmytro Isaenko from the banned "Opposition Platform — For Life" (OPZZh) party.

Other suspects include:

a former deputy head of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine — case manager;

a former director and employee of the enterprise "State Construction Plant Management of the Apparatus of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine" ("State Building Plant").

According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2020, Dmytro Isaenko had a plan to take over the plot of land where State Construction Complex was located, in order to build a residential complex there. For this purpose, he agreed with the workers of the construction plant and the then deputy head of the Council Apparatus, whose area of management included the plant.

The former head of the combine — contrary to the law and without the approval of the parliament — held an auction to conclude an investment contract for the development of a plot of land. The company controlled by Isayenko won it. In the concluded investment agreement, the value of the share was determined in the amount of about 300 million UAH, although its real value is more than 525 million UAH.

Later, they planned to demolish the buildings and destroy the plantʼs property allegedly due to their obsolescence and malfunction, as well as lay off the employees of the state-owned enterprise. In August 2021, the land plot was seized, so it was not possible to build on it.