In February, inflation slowed to 24.9% in annual terms. Eggs started to become cheaper

In February, consumer inflation slowed to 24.9% compared to the same period in 2022.

This is reported by the website of the State Statistics Service.

Inflation in February compared to January was 0.7%, since the beginning of the year — 1.5%. Core inflation in February compared to January was 0.5%, since the beginning of the year — 1.2%.

On the consumer market, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 1.5% in February. Vegetables rose in price the most (by 13.9%).

Prices for fruit, poultry, fish and fish products, bread, milk and dairy products, pasta, and soft drinks increased by 1.4-0.4%.

Grain processing products, eggs, rice, lard, beef, pork, and oil went down in price by 2.3-0.4%.

Prices for alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 1.1%, in particular, tobacco products — by 1.4%, alcoholic beverages — by 0.9%.

Clothing and footwear fell in price by 3.2%, in particular, clothing — by 3.2%, footwear — by 3.1%.

The increase in prices in the field of health care by 0.8% occurred primarily due to the increase in the price of outpatient services and hospital services by 1.6%.

Transport prices decreased by 1.7% due to a 5.3% decrease in the price of fuel and lubricants, as well as a 1.5% decrease in rail passenger transport.