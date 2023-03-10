There was a shooting in the church of Jehovahʼs Witnesses in Hamburg. Six people died, 8 more were injured, including a Ukrainian woman

There was a shooting in the church of Jehovahʼs Witnesses in the German city of Hamburg. Six people died and eight more were injured.

The BBC writes about it.

According to the investigation, the shooter was alone and later committed suicide. His motives are still unclear.

The police stated that the man was a former member of a religious community and could have carried out the shooting because of personal "enmity".

All six victims were German citizens. A seven-month-old fetus also died, although the pregnant woman survived.

Among the eight wounded, in addition to Germans, there were also citizens of Uganda and Ukraine.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko informed that the injured Ukrainian woman is receiving medical assistance, and her life is not in danger.