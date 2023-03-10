In Seoul are going to build the worldʼs largest Ferris wheel without spokes

In the capital of South Korea, in the city of Seoul, in 2027, the "Seoul Ring" should appear — a 180-meter observation wheel without spokes, the largest in the world.

This is reported by CNN.

The attraction will be located in Hanil Park. Ferris wheels without spokes are a relatively new development. They usually have cables running through the middle, but in the last few years technology has evolved to allow them to rotate without them.

When completed, the Seoul Ring will have 36 carriages, each of which can accommodate up to 25 people. If it reaches full capacity, the Ferris wheel will be able to receive up to 11 792 people a day. The cost of the project is more than $300 million.

In addition to its proximity to the World Cup stadium, the wheel will be installed near the Gang River, a location known for its views of the city.

Seoul city authorities stated that the location of the wheel in Hanil Park (Korean for "sky") was chosen for various reasons, namely its proximity to the countryʼs northern border. "Since the park is geographically close to North Korea, we will focus our aspiration and wish for a united Korea and national unity on the ring."

The Seoul Ring is one of several initiatives taking place in Sangam-dong, a former landfill that is now being used for green projects. The Ferris wheel will use environmentally friendly technologies, including solar energy.

Currently, the worldʼs largest Ferris wheel without spokes is located in the Chinese province of Shandong, its height is 145 meters.