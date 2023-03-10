General Staff: The Russians launched 95 different missiles last day. The Ukrainian military destroyed 34 of them and eliminated 870 occupiers

Last day, the Russians launched 95 missiles of various bases. The Ukrainian military destroyed 34 missiles. Also, the enemy struck 31 times from aviation. In particular, they launched eight Shahed-136 drones. Half of the drones were shot down. They also recorded 65 attacks from the rocket salvo systems of the Russian Federation.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The occupiers continue to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled 102 of their attacks over the past day.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 13 strikes on concentrations of Russians and their military equipment, as well as hit an anti-aircraft missile complex in a firing position.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit the control post, two logistics centers, three ammunition depots, six radio-electronic warfare stations and two anti-aircraft vehicles in the firing position.

The Russian army lost approximately 870 soldiers, an airplane, seven tanks, six armored fighting vehicles and 10 artillery systems over the past day. In total, 156 990 Russians have already died in Ukraine.