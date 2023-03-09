Finland allowed Estonia to transfer howitzers and shells to Ukraine

The Finnish government allowed Estonia to re-export D-30 howitzers to Ukraine. He also allowed the transfer of shells.

This is stated on the website of the Finnish government.

They noted that the number of howitzers planned to be transferred would remain a secret.

The government considered this issue and gave Estonia permission to re-export to Ukraine. Estonia has 42 such howitzers, which were previously bought from Finland.

The D-30 is a Soviet 122 mm howitzer. The Bula was adopted in the 1960s, but since then it has been modernized several times. It is in service with dozens of countries, mainly post-Soviet countries.