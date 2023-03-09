Lukashenko signed the law on execution for treason against Belarus

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Oleksandr Lukashenko, signed the law on amendments to the Criminal Code, which provided for the introduction of the death penalty for treason.

According to the text of the approved document, the death penalty can be applied to state officials and military personnel.

In addition to the death penalty for "treason" committed by an official or military officer, criminal liability is introduced for "propaganda of terrorism", "discrediting" the Armed Forces, and "violation of requirements for the protection of state secrets".