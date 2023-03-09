The second trailer of the Ukrainian film “Pamfir” was released

The second official trailer of the film "Pamfir", which will premiere on March 23, 2023, has been released.

The film takes place in Bukovina on the eve of the traditional Malanka carnival. Dmytro Suholytkyi-Sobchuk was the director and author of the filmʼs script.

The main character Pamfir returns home after seasonal labor to reunite with his family. Unconditional love in Pamfirʼs family has a side effect and forces him to take a risky path with irreversible consequences.

"Pamfir wants a better life for his family, a better future for his son. This is his main motivation. Pamfirʼs relationship with his son is also an important plot line for me, and it resonates with me quite strongly," says actor Oleksandr Yacentyuk, who plays Pamfir.

The premiere of the film "Pamfir" took place within the "Directorsʼ Fortnight" at the Cannes Film Festival; the film also received the Grand Prix of the Cairo International Festival and the Grand Prix of the International Film Festival "Youth", was presented in the programs of festivals in Rotterdam and Karlovy Vary.