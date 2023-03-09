Four people died during the morning shelling of Kherson

In Kherson, as a result of the morning shelling, four people were killed, another one is in a serious condition in the hospital. Among other things, the occupiers hit a public transport stop.

This was reported by the head of the Office of the President the Kherson Regional State Administration (RSA) Andriy Yermak and the head of the press service of the Kherson Defense Forces Dmytro Pletenchuk in a telethon.

A Russian projectile killed two people standing at the bus stop. Fragments of ammunition also hit the store, where a woman died.

The third projectile hit a house near Ship Square, the head of the press office of the Regional Military Administration Tolokonnikov, told to Suspilne.