The United States received a warrant for the arrest of the plane of the Russian oil company “Rosneft”

The United States has obtained a warrant for the arrest of a Boeing aircraft belonging to the Russian oil company Rosneft, its value is more than $25 million.

This is reported by Reuters.

The US District Court for the Eastern District of New York authorized the seizure of the aircraft based on violations of export controls and sanctions against Russia. Rosneft CEO Ihor Sechin, a longtime ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, is under the US sanctions.

The US Department of Justice stated that the US-made Boeing 737-7JU had departed and returned to Russia at least seven times since the sanctions were imposed.