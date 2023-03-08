UN: “Taliban” introduced the worldʼs most repressive regime for women

The radical movement "Taliban" introduced the worldʼs most repressive regime for women. This is stated in the statement of the UN mission in the country.

The organization called on Afghanistanʼs rulers to lift the strict restrictions imposed on the countryʼs female population after the Taliban came to power.

The UN statement came as dozens of women staged a rare protest in Kabul demanding more rights.

"Afghanistan under the Taliban remains the most repressive country in the world regarding women’s rights," said Roza Otunbayeva, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA). She emphasized that the Talibanʼs actions aimed at suppressing womenʼs rights are "methodical, deliberate and systematic."

The radical Islamist group, which returned to power in the war-torn country in August 2021 after the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, initially promised to secure the rights of women and minorities. Despite this, his recent actions have shown that the movement is returning to the regime of theocratic dictatorship.

"On International Women’s Day, the United Nations in Afghanistan is renewing its call on the country’s de facto authorities to halt and reverse harsh restrictions on the fundamental rights of women and girls," UNAMA said in a statement.