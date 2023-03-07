Ukraine returned another 130 people from captivity

Ukraine and Russia conducted another exchange of prisoners — 130 people were returned (126 male defenders and 4 female defenders). The youngest released one is not yet 21 years old, and the oldest will soon be 64 years old.

This was reported on March 7 by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak and the Coordination Headquarters.

These are soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, national guardsmen, border guards and servicemen of the State Special Transport Service. Among them are 87 Mariupol defenders, 71 of whom are from Azovstal.

Prisoners in the Bakhmut and Soledar regions were also returned — a total of 35 people from the Donetsk direction.

Андрій Єрмак / Telegram

