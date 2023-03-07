General Staff: The Defence Forces of Ukraine repelled about 140 attacks and eliminated more than a thousand invaders over the past day

Last day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled more than 140 Russian attacks. The Russian army tried to advance in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions and lost 1 060 of its soldiers over the past day.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian aviation struck 15 times at the clusters of Russians, and also hit the anti-aircraft missile complex at the firing position.

Ukrainian soldiers shot down nine Iranian Shahed-136 drones, as well as an enemy Su-25 aircraft and eight more drones of various types.

Units of missile troops and artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the occupiers, eight areas of concentration of Russian troops, two means of enemy air defense, an artillery unit in firing positions, an ammunition depot and a radar station.

The Russian army lost approximately 1 060 soldiers, nine tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 23 artillery systems and three air defense systems over the past day. In total, 154 830 Russians have already died in Ukraine.