At night, the Russians launched 15 kamikaze drones over Ukraine. Air defense forces destroyed 13 of them

On the night of March 6, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 15 Iranian Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation. Air defense forces destroyed 13 of them.

This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Four of them were launched by the occupiers across the Dnipropetrovsk region, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration. Fighters of the Air Command East destroyed all drones over the region.