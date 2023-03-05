In Zaporizhzhia, dismantling the rubble of a high-rise building was finished

In Zaporizhzhia, the dismantling of the rubble of the five-story building, which was hit by a Russian rocket on March 2, was completed.
Serhiy Kruk, the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reported that 13 people, including a small child, died as a result. It was possible to save 11 people, as well as four cats and a dog. Two people are considered missing.
- On the night of March 2, Russian troops hit a five-story building with a missile from the S-300 complex. Three floors were destroyed.