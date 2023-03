The Ukrainian army eliminated 930 Russian occupiers over the past day. The total number of Russian losses increased to 153,000 killed soldiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

They also destroyed five Russian tanks and nine armored fighting vehicles. In addition, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 12 artillery systems, one multiple rocket launchers and one air defense system.

The Ukrainian military also shot down five Russian drones and destroyed 10 vehicles.