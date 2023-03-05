Rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia: the number of dead has increased to 13 people

The death toll from a Russian rocket hitting a residential building in Zaporizhzhia has increased to 13 people. Rescuers were able to pull out the bodies of three more people from under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service of the Zaporizhzhia region writes about this on its Facebook page.

Among the dead is an 8-month-old child.

In total, rescuers removed more than 853 tons of construction debris. They also installed two lighting towers to continue work at night.

After the impact, they were able to save 11 people. Rescuers also found four cats and a dog alive while sorting through the rubble.