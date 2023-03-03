The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to confiscate the assets of the Russian oligarchs Rotenbergs in Ukraine

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to confiscate the assets of four Russian businessmen in Ukraine. Among them are two Russian oligarchs — brothers Igor and Arkady Rotenberg.

The press service of the department writes about it.

It is noted that the Ministry of Justice is asking to confiscate the assets of the Rotenbergs, as well as Russian businessmen Aleksandr Skorobagatko and Aleksandr Ponomarenko.

The agency wants to confiscate 100% of Avangard-Vilarti and 66.65% of Investment Union Lybid. The IS Lybid company owns the capitalʼs Ocean Plaza shopping center.