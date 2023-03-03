The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to confiscate the assets of the Russian oligarchs Rotenbergs in Ukraine

The Ministry of Justice filed a lawsuit to confiscate the assets of four Russian businessmen in Ukraine. Among them are two Russian oligarchs — brothers Igor and Arkady Rotenberg.
The press service of the department writes about it.
It is noted that the Ministry of Justice is asking to confiscate the assets of the Rotenbergs, as well as Russian businessmen Aleksandr Skorobagatko and Aleksandr Ponomarenko.
The agency wants to confiscate 100% of Avangard-Vilarti and 66.65% of Investment Union Lybid. The IS Lybid company owns the capitalʼs Ocean Plaza shopping center.
- The shopping and entertainment center Ocean Plaza (Kyiv) resumed operations at the end of November. Among its co-owners was Arkady Rotenberg, a close associate of Putin. On August 12, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv canceled the seizure of the building of the Ocean Plaza shopping center in Kyiv. The court drew attention to the fact that the seizure of the shopping center is excessively burdensome, as it blocks the activities of 350 tenants and 7,000 employees, who provide income to the budgets of various levels of about 3 billion hryvnias per year.
- Earlier, the court handed over the mall to the Agency for Investigation and Management of Illegal Assets (ARMA). The investigation believes that the money received from the activity of the shopping center was transferred through a chain of financial transactions to the address of citizens of the Russian Federation. And this money financed the production and supply of ammunition for the Russian army.