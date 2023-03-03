The maintenance of one Russian prisoner costs 10 000 hryvnias per month

The maintenance of one Russian prisoner of war costs Ukraine roughly 10 000 hryvnias per month.

The Deputy Minister of Justice Olena Vysotska reported this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"If we talk about the more or less normally calculated cost of keeping a prisoner in the camp according to the results of 2022, taking into account the provision of the camp, with taxes, salaries, utility costs, this amount is about 10 thousand hryvnias per prisoner per month," noted the deputy minister.

She explained that when the Ministry of Justice used to talk about three thousand hryvnias per month.

"When we talked about three thousand hryvnias per month for the maintenance of one Russian prisoner of war, we took into account the costs of food and utilities. It was a very rough and incorrect calculation, as the amount did not include the payment of personnel, security, convoy, etc.," Vysotska explained.

According to her, for comparison, the cost of keeping a prisoner in a pretrial detention center as of 2021 was about 130 000 hryvnias per year, that is, about 11 000 hryvnias per month.