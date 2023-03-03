The Ukrainian court imprisoned the Russian pilot who bombed the Kharkiv TV tower

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has gathered indisputable evidence of the guilt of another Russian soldier who participated in shelling of Ukrainian cities. It is about the pilot who bombed the Kharkiv TV tower. He will spend 12 years behind bars.

Last March, this deputy commander of the 6th unit of the Russian Air Force dropped eight FAB-500 aerial bombs in the area of the TV tower.

Ukrainian defenders shot down this pilot immediately after he dropped the bombs. He was detained after ejecting and landing.

On the basis of the evidence collected by SBU investigators, the court found him guilty under part 2 of Art. 28 and Part 1 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).