Rescuers found the bodies of two more people who died from an impact on a house in Zaporizhzhia. The number of victims has increased to five

Rescuers retrieved the bodies of two more dead people from under the rubble of a house in Zaporizhzhia. A Russian missile hit there last night.

This was reported in the press service of the State Emergency Service as of 7 am.

The elimination of the consequences of a rocket attack on a residential building has been going on for more than a day.

"On a 24-hour basis, rescuers continue to search for people under the rubble and dismantle dangerous elements of the building," the report says.

Rescuers found the bodies of three victims yesterday, bringing the death toll to five. At least seven people were injured. Employees of the State Emergency Service rescued 11 people and two cats.

The Russians hit the house at night when people were sleeping in their homes.