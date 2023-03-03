The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 700 Russian soldiers and repelled 85 of their attacks

The Ukrainian military repelled more than 85 attacks by the Russian army in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions over the past day.

This is stated in the morning briefing of the General Staff on March 3.

Over the past day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces has struck 13 airstrikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers. The Ukrainian military also shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft, a Mi-24 helicopter and 7 drones.

The General Staff also reports that the majority of residents of the village of Boyove (Kherson region) refused to transfer their private plots to the balance of the local occupation administration. As of March 1, almost 200 people from this village were taken to an unknown destination for "filtration", and Russian soldiers are being resettled in their homes.

As for the losses of the enemy, over the past day, the Ukrainian military eliminated another 765 Russian invaders, destroyed 8 tanks, 15 armored fighting vehicles and 4 artillery systems.