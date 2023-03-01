”Skhemy” showed satellite images of the Russian airfield in Yeysk

Skhemy, the Ukrainian investigative project, showed fresh satellite images of the Russian airfield in Yeysk (Krasnodar Krai), where the fighter planes were based.

Yesterday, information was spread in the public about explosions at the airfield, followed by a fire.

The local authorities denied everything and declared provocations. Yes, they said about the alleged planned military tactical exercises.

Satellite images show a different picture. In the photo from February 22, there are no traces of fire around the airfield, but in the photo from March 1, they are. And quite significant.