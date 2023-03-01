Poltava regional state administration: Russian troops hit the Poltava region with missiles

Russia hit civilian and critical infrastructure in the Kremenchuk district of the Poltava region with missiles.
This was announced by the head of the military administration of the region, Dmytro Lunin.
According to him, information on victims and destruction is being clarified. At 8:34 p.m., an air threat signal sounded again in the Poltava region.
- Around 7 p.m. on March 1, a large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine. As of 7:27 p.m., air alerts were canceled, except for the Luhansk region and temporarily occupied Crimea.