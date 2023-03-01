The Ukrainian Football Association wants to return the spectators to the stadiums, but with certain conditions

The Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) wants to bring fans back to the stadiums. Currently, negotiations are ongoing with regional administrations and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The head of UFA Andriy Pavelko wrote about this on his Facebook.

"UFA is currently conducting a dialogue with the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine and regional military administrations regarding the possibility of limited admission of fans to the stands. First of all, these can be soldiers who were injured and need social rehabilitation due to the football of their favorite teams, but not only them," he noted.

According to him, despite the state of war in Ukraine, concert halls, theaters, and cinemas are open, but spectators are not allowed to football matches.

At the same time, Pavelko assured that fans can only be allowed to attend matches in those stadiums where there are conditions for this, for example, a sufficient number of places in the shelters. Also, the military administration and law enforcement officers must give permission for the admission of fans.