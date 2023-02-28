US Deputy Defense Secretary: Iran can produce material for one nuclear bomb in about 12 days

US Undersecretary of Defense for Political Affairs Colin Kahl told a House hearing that Iran could produce the material for one nuclear bomb in about 12 days.

Reuters writes about it.

He said this when asked by lawmakers why the Biden Administration was trying to revive the "2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Nuclear Program."

Such an agreement with Iran was signed by the USA, Great Britain, Russia, France, China, Germany and the EU. They agreed that the Iranian government would give up its nuclear program in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

In 2018, US President Donald Trump withdrew the country from the agreement on Iranʼs nuclear program and introduced new sanctions against the Iranian regime. He called the deal unfair and expressed doubt that it would limit Tehranʼs nuclear ambitions.