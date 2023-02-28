The National Police blocked 18 channels and groups in Ukraine, which were created to promote the youth movement “PMC Redan”

The National Police has already identified and blocked 18 channels and groups that were created to promote the youth movement PMC Redan. They believe that this is part of Russian efforts to destabilize Ukraine.

The press service of the National Police writes about it.

"The artificial spread of such a subculture is an attempt by Russian propagandists to conduct yet another informational and psychological operation and involve teenagers in illegal activities. Therefore, operational services, together with the Cyber Police, establish sources of funding, administrators of these information channels, and organizers of mass events," they said.

According to their data, the main goal of the organizers is to provoke conflicts and mass fights among teenagers.

During the last two days, the police found about 30 gatherings of young people in different regions. More than 700 people, the vast majority of whom are minors, were invited to the police stations.

"So juvenile police officers conduct preventive measures with teenagers and their parents. At the same time, they explain that such actions are subject to both administrative (for parents of minors) and criminal responsibility, which begins at the age of 14," the police explained.