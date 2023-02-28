Ruslan Rotan was appointed acting head coach of the Ukrainian national football team

The Ukrainian Football Association (UFA) informed about the appointment of Ruslan Rotan as acting head coach of the Ukrainian national team.

Rotan will also work in the youth team and FC Oleksandria.

According to the agreement, he will perform his duties until the contract with Serhiy Rebrov, who works with the UAE club Al-Ainy until the end of the season, expires. The contract with Rebrov is planned to be concluded by July 30, 2024, with the possibility of its extension by mutual agreement until July 30, 2026.