In Kharkiv, the organizers of the “PMC Redan” movement are being searched

In Kharkiv, the police are conducting three searches of possible organizers of mass teenage fights — as part of the Russian flash mob "PMC Redan". One of the organizers is a minor.

The head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv region Serhiy Bolvinov reported on this on February 28.

On February 27, in Kharkiv, as in many cities of Ukraine, there were mass riots of the PMC Redan, in which teenagers participated. They decided to have a fight with another subculture of "offniks", who defend their point of view in a fight.

The organizers of the "Redan" movement are being searched in Kharkiv

The police found out about the riots in time and did not allow it to happen — a total of 245 people were arrested, of which only 30 were adults. There were 149 boys and 66 girls among minors. All participants were sent to police stations, there they checked information about the organizers — they found internal Telegram chats through which the teenagers gathered and coordinated, and established the identity of each.

PMC Redan

Redan Private Military Company (PMC) is a youth subculture inspired by the Japanese manga Hunter x Hunter about the Genei Redan criminal group. Its symbol is a spider, it has become a symbol of members of the PMC Redan. According to the teenagers themselves, they have no relation to private military companies, and the abbreviation "PMC" is used jokingly.

At the end of February, the movement intensified in Russia, where a total of more than 350 minors who were planning mass fights were detained in cities. And on February 27, there were attempts to organize teenage fights in Ukrainian cities.