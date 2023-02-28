“We have to be ready for anything.” Fortification structures are being built on the border with Moldova by Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened security measures on the border with Moldova and are building fortifications.
This was stated by the spokesman of the State Security Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.
"On the border with Moldova, there is such a segment as Transnistria. Since the moment of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces have strengthened this direction... Not only is control being strengthened, but also engineering and fortification structures are being built," Demchenko noted.
According to him, the borders with Belarus and Moldova require increased attention.
"Due to the treachery of the enemy, we understand that provocations may occur at any moment. We have to be ready for anything," the spokesman added.
- On October 31 last year, a fragment of a missile was found in Moldova for the first time after Russiaʼs massive shelling of Ukraine. Then one of the settlements was affected. Subsequently, the cases when Russian missiles entered the airspace of Moldova began to be repeated. In particular, this happened in early December, mid-January and February. Also, on February 14, the airspace in Moldova was closed due to an unknown flying object that ended up over the country. Later it turned out that it was a Russian drone. Moldova is warning the West that their country may be President Putinʼs next target after Ukraine.