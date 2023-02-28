“We have to be ready for anything.” Fortification structures are being built on the border with Moldova by Ukrainian Armed Forces

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have strengthened security measures on the border with Moldova and are building fortifications.

This was stated by the spokesman of the State Security Service of Ukraine Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

"On the border with Moldova, there is such a segment as Transnistria. Since the moment of the full-scale invasion, the Defense Forces have strengthened this direction... Not only is control being strengthened, but also engineering and fortification structures are being built," Demchenko noted.

According to him, the borders with Belarus and Moldova require increased attention.

"Due to the treachery of the enemy, we understand that provocations may occur at any moment. We have to be ready for anything," the spokesman added.