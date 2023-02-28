The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 550 Russian invaders and repelled 60 of their attacks

During the day of February 27, the Ukrainian military destroyed 550 Russian occupiers — a total of 149 240 since the beginning of the war.

This is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff for February 28.

The occupiers also lost three more tanks, 9 armored combat vehicles, 3 artillery systems and 3 rocket salvo fire systems.

The General Staff reports that Russia is concentrating its main efforts on conducting an offensive in the Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions. Last day, the Ukrainian military repelled more than 60 attacks in these directions.