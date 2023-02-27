Ukrainian plane “Mriya” appeared in Microsoft Flight Simulator

In Microsoft Flight Simulator, an add-on was created with the Ukrainian An-225 Mriya aircraft.

This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

Add-on to the video game Microsoft Flight Simulator allows you to try yourself as a pilot of a detailed digital copy of the real "Mriya". The game simulates the design of the plane and even the sounds of its engine.

The funds from the sale of the Mriya supplement will be used to restore the An-225 Mriya, which was destroyed by the Russian invaders. The game is available for Xbox, PC and Steam.