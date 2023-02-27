Ukrainian plane “Mriya” appeared in Microsoft Flight Simulator

In Microsoft Flight Simulator, an add-on was created with the Ukrainian An-225 Mriya aircraft.
This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.
Add-on to the video game Microsoft Flight Simulator allows you to try yourself as a pilot of a detailed digital copy of the real "Mriya". The game simulates the design of the plane and even the sounds of its engine.
The funds from the sale of the Mriya supplement will be used to restore the An-225 Mriya, which was destroyed by the Russian invaders. The game is available for Xbox, PC and Steam.
- Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the most famous flight simulators. The game has an exact virtual copy of the planet, with cities, villages, buildings. The game updates real-time weather and time data all over the planet. In addition, the game accurately reproduces copies of many popular aircraft models.
- An-225 aircraft was destroyed during enemy fire in Gostomel. In March, the management of "Antonov" was accused of the fact that the plane was lost due to its irresponsibility — the ship was not evacuated, although it was possible. Already on March 24, "Antonov" opened an account to collect funds for the restoration of "Mriya".
- The Security Service of Ukraine established that the officials of the state-owned enterprise "Antonov", despite the warnings of the state authorities, did not protect the An-225 "Mriya" aircraft from destruction during the invasion of Russia.
- On March 29, "Ukroboronprom" removed Serhiy Bychkov from the position of general director of the state enterprise "Antonov" based on the results of an official investigation after checking individual facts.