Ukraine introduced sanctions against Russian athletes and companies associated with Yevgeniy Prigozhin

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, signed decrees introducing sanctions against Russians involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children, representatives of the Russian sports sphere “who try to put sport at the service of aggression” and Russians associated with private military companies.

The relevant decrees are available on the website of the Office of the President.

Associated with private military companies:

Holding Concord — belongs to the owner of Wagnerʼs PMC Evgeniy Prigozhin, it includes the armed formation Wagner Group;

Prigozhinʼs company Aurum — engaged in movie rental;

Agat is a subsidiary of Concord;

Yeliseev Merchants Store — owned by Yevhen Prigozhinʼs wife;

Prigozhinʼs daughters: Kateryna, Polina and Veronika;

Kateryna Roslikova is the owner of Prigozhinʼs company Concord Food Processing Plant;

Anastasia Balabayeva is the general director of a Russian company controlled by Pavel Prigozhin (son of Yevgeny Prigozhin);

Athletes:

Elena Isinbayeva is a track and field athlete, Olympic champion, member of the International Olympic Committee;

Aleksandr Popov is a swimmer and an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee;

Vitaliy Smirnov — President of the Russiaʼs National Olympic Committee;

Shamil Tarpishchev is a tennis player, coach, president of the Tennis Federation of the Russian Federation, and a member of the International Olympic Committee.

Those involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children: