Elon Musk called the Revolution of Dignity a “coup”. The Office of the President of Ukraine reacted

American businessman Elon Musk called the Revolution of Dignity a "coup". The Office of the President of Ukraine urged him to stop listening to and reading Russian propaganda.

Musk wrote about this on his Twitter.

An article by American political scientist John Mearsheimer was shared on social media, in which he wrote that for Russian President Putin, Euromaidan in 2014, which he calls a "coup", and the overthrow of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych were the last straw in the Ukraine issue.

Musk responded to the article: "That [2010] election arguably dodgy, but no question that there was indeed a coup."

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidentʼs Office, reacted to such statements by Mask. He advised Musk not to focus on Russian propaganda.

"Free societies influence states through dialogue and elections. Enslaved societies take to the streets to rid themselves of repressive states. This is base of Freedom, Elon Musk. There have never been coups in Ukraine, but there have always been free people," he explained.