Guatemala became the first Latin American country to join the creation of the Special Tribunal

Guatemala became the first Latin American country to support the creation of a Special Tribunal against Russia for crimes against Ukraine.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba met in New York with his colleague Mario Adolfo Bucaro Flores. The parties discussed joint efforts to bring Russia to justice and agreed that Guatemala would join the Core Group to establish the Special Tribunal.
- The European Parliament, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, NATO and the OSCE, as well as 11 states support the establishment of the Special Tribunal. France and other European countries have already started work on its creation.