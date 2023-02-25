The World Bank provided Ukraine with an additional grant of $2.5 billion

The World Bank has announced the provision of additional $2.5 billion in grant funding to Ukraine as part of the Public Expenditure on Strengthening Administrative Capacity in Ukraine (PEACE) project.

The bankʼs release states that the funds will be provided by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). They will be transferred to the Government of Ukraine after appropriate verification.

The grant will support the budget of Ukraine to finance basic services, functions and key sectors of the state in wartime conditions. These are health care, schools, pension payments, assistance to internally displaced persons, social assistance programs, and salaries for public sector employees.