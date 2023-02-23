World Bank: The war pushed Ukraine back 15 years in terms of poverty

The full-scale Russian invasion set Ukraine back 15 years in terms of poverty.

This was stated by the regional director of the World Bank Arup Banerjee, in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"The invasion of Ukraine is a tragedy that has serious human and economic consequences. According to our estimates, another 8 million Ukrainians were below the poverty line, compared to the pre-war period. That is, the country is set back 15 years in achieving its goals for reducing poverty," he noted.

According to him, the situation could have been even worse if not for the pre-war reforms.

"Ukraine managed to balance efforts aimed at increasing competition and economic efficiency with the protection of the most vulnerable segments of the population. An example of this is the ability of the authorities to maintain the most important social assistance and pension payments, even despite the war," he stated.