Canada will deliver four more Leopard tanks to Ukraine and announced new sanctions against Russia

Canada will transfer four more Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine (for a total of eight) and introduce new sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on February 24.

Canada will also hand over one armored repair and evacuation vehicle and more than five thousand 155-mm ammunition.

Canada also imposes sanctions on 122 individuals and 13 legal entities, including members of the lower house of the Russian parliament. Russian deputy prime ministers, ministers and other persons in Putinʼs administration and the Russian military, as well as members of their families who were previously sanctioned (in particular, the wife and son of Dmitriy Medvedev are on the list of Svitlana and Ilya Medvedev) were also sanctioned.

“When Putin started his war of aggression, he made a serious miscalculation. He underestimated Ukrainians and underestimated the solidarity of their friends around the world. Putin is dangerous, but cowardly and weak,” Trudeau said.