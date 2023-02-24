Canada allocated Ukraine a new aid package worth more than $32 million

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Canada Melanie Joly informed that her country is allocating more than $32 million to support the further strengthening of security and stabilization of Ukraine.

Of these, $7.5 million will be spent on demining Ukrainian territories, and more than $13 million will be spent on measures to ensure accountability, including combating sexual violence during war. More than $12 million will go to combat chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

In addition, Canada joined the Advisory Group on Violent Crimes in Ukraine (ACA). It was created by the European Union, the United States and the United Kingdom in May 2022 to coordinate efforts to hold Russians accountable for war crimes.

"Today, the world marks a devastating milestone — one year since Russiaʼs illegal and unjustified full-scale invasion of Ukraine. For a whole year, Canada and the international community rallied like never before to support Ukraineʼs resilience in the face of President Putinʼs aggression. Canadaʼs support for Ukraineʼs sovereignty is unwavering. We will not back down until Russia answers for its crimes," Melanie Jolie noted.